Series 8000

Air Purifier

AC0819/90
  • Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um
    Series 8000 Air Purifier

    AC0819/90

    Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um

    Philips’ new air purifier Series 800 - a small yet effective device, that can bring clean air to your home in a compact and simplicity way. See all benefits

      Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003um

      Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

      • Removes 99.5% particles @3nm
      • Air quality color feedback
      • Up to 49 m2/527 ft2
      • Auto & Sleep mode

      Color indication for real-time air quality

      4-step color indication for real-time air quality ranging from blue (good) to red (poor), gives reassurance about the air quality in your home.

      Effective purification nano-sized particles

      Effectively removes 99.5% nano-sized particles as small as 0.003um (800 times smaller than PM2.5). including PM2.5, pollen, dust, and pet dander, etc.* Removes 99.9% virus and 99% bacteria. Make sure you breathe healthy air even during heavy pollution season.

      Efficient purification

      Effective purification result, with 3D air circulation, clean a room of 20 m2 in less than 16 minutes*.

      Intelligent auto purification mode

      Intelligent auto purification mode, powered by professional grade sensor, automatically sense, and react to even slightest change in the air.

      Ultra-quiet operation with dimmed light in sleep mode

      In sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep, as low as 35db(A)*. Perfect for using in bedroom or baby room.

      Compact size

      Compact size, easily fits in every place in your home. Suitable for a room size of 49 m2.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Room size
        49  m²
        CADR (Particle)
        190 *  m³/h
        0.3µm particle removal
        99.5  %
        Ultra fine particle removal
        0.003  µm
        Filters out H1N1 Virus
        99.9  %
        Filters out bacteria
        99  %
        Energy Efficiency rate
        High
        Recommended filter life time
        12  months
        Sound Power
        35-61  dB(A)

      • Features

        VitaShield
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Air Quality feedback
        AQI ring
        PM2.5 sensor
        Yes
        Modes
        Auto, Sleep, Turbo
        Healthy air lock & Alert
        Yes
        Light control
        On/Off
        Motor
        AC

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White
        Color of control panel
        Cool cloud grey
        Control panel type
        Touch panel

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Power
        22  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.4  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        3  kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        250 x 250 x 367

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        8834 819 90 130 EAN F
        EAN F-box
        8710103937289

      • Replacement

        Integrated filter
        FY0194

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 0.5  W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
          • It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
          • *Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.