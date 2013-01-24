Home
    -{discount-value}

    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

      • Double layer accessory
      • Suitable for HD924x (XL) range
      Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Plated steel

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes

