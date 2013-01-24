Home
InnoSpire Elegance

Compressor Nebulizer System

HH1300/00
  Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on
    InnoSpire Elegance Compressor Nebulizer System

    HH1300/00

    Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on

    InnoSpire Elegance provides fast, efficient and reliable aerosol drug delivery, designed for continuous treatment in the hospital and at home.

    InnoSpire Elegance Compressor Nebulizer System

    Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on

    InnoSpire Elegance provides fast, efficient and reliable aerosol drug delivery, designed for continuous treatment in the hospital and at home. See all benefits

    Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on

    InnoSpire Elegance provides fast, efficient and reliable aerosol drug delivery, designed for continuous treatment in the hospital and at home. See all benefits

    InnoSpire Elegance Compressor Nebulizer System

    Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on

    InnoSpire Elegance provides fast, efficient and reliable aerosol drug delivery, designed for continuous treatment in the hospital and at home. See all benefits

      Reliable nebulized therapy you can count on

      For consistent treatment

      • Home use table-top device
      • Treatment in 6-8 minutes*
      • *Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose
      • Nebulizer kit included

      Designed for continuous use

      Robust enough for continuous use in both a clinical and family enviroment, InnoSpire Elegance provides consistent and reliable nebulizer therapy.

      Robust design meets reliability

      Designed to both fit your lifestyle and cope with frequent use. You can be confident that you will receive high quality aerosol for the life of the nebulizer.

      Proven nebulizer technology

      As the InnoSpire Elegance pushes air through the tube, additional air is drawn in through the top of the nebulizer to create a fast flow of aerosol medication for you to inhale. Sidestream is designed to withstand frequent and repeated use and will continue to efficiently deliver your nebulizer medication until it is time for replacement.

      Treatment delivered in 6-8 minutes*

      InnoSpire Elegance combined with the SideStream Nebulizer, is designed to provide fast drug delivery and short treatment times.

      Compatible with commonly prescribed nebulizer medications

      Capable of nebulizing a wide variety of medications that are routinely with nebulizers used to treat various respiratory conditions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        Warranty
        5 years

      • Design

        Compact
        Weighs only 1.5 kg

      • Operating parameters

        Electrical rating/ power
        120 V / 60 Hz, 1.7 Amp
        Maximum flow rate
        9.4 lpm
        Maximum pressure
        44 psi
        Mode of operation
        Continuous
        Average flow rate
        7 LPM @ 10 psi

      • Product details

        Weight
        1.5 kg
        Size
        165x165x108 mm
        Noise level
        58 ±3 dBA
        Treatment time (6-8 minutes*)
        * 2.5ml Salbutamol dose

      • Performance data

        MMAD
        2.9 µm
        Fine particle fraction
        77% below 5 µm
        Nebulization capacity
        8 ml

          • * Using a 2.5ml Salbutamol dose
