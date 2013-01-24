Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

PersonalBest

Peak Flow Meter

HH1309/00
  • Keep track of your asthma Keep track of your asthma Keep track of your asthma
    -{discount-value}

    PersonalBest Peak Flow Meter

    HH1309/00

    Keep track of your asthma

    Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits

    PersonalBest Peak Flow Meter

    Keep track of your asthma

    Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits

    Keep track of your asthma

    Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits

    PersonalBest Peak Flow Meter

    Keep track of your asthma

    Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Keep track of your asthma

      Easy monitoring of your peak flow

      • 3-zone color coded measurement
      • Helping you stay in control
      • Suitable for children & adults

      Easy to use technique

      A fold-out handle keeps your hand away from the indicators, also aiding a good technique for a successful reading.

      Quick and simple readings support your asthma action plan

      The color-coded indicators define three measurement zones that make it simple for you to see if your or your child's condition is stable or worsening.

      Configure the device to measure your personal range

      The color-coded indicators can be set by your healthcare professional to represent the following percentages of your personal best peak flow: Green zone 80 – 100% of personal best; Yellow zone 50 – 80% of personal best; Red zone 50% or less of personal best

      Protective case keeps it secure

      The fold out handle turns into a sturdy storage case, so your meter stays protected.

      Just use soap and water

      PersonalBest can be washed with warm water and mild liquid soap or on the top rack of a dishwasher and air dried.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color-coded indicators
        3-zone asthma management

      • Product details

        Main body
        ABS plastic
        Cover and handle
        Polypropylene
        Scale
        Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant

      • Performance data

        Accuracy
        +/- 10% or 10 L/min
        Repeatability
        Less than or equal to 5% or 10 L/min
        Linearity
        Less than or equal to 5% or 10 L/min
        Resistance to flow
        Less than or equal to 0.35 kPa/L/min
        Frequency response
        Less than or equal to 12% or 15 L/min

      • Calibration data

        Measurement range
        60-800 L/min

      • Scale resolution

        10 L/min
        from 60 – 700 L/min
        20 L/min
        from 700 – 800 L/min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.