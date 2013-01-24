Keep track of your asthma
Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep track of your asthma
Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits
Keep track of your asthma
Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep track of your asthma
Lightweight, self-contained and portable, Philips PersonalBest puts peak flow monitoring at your fingertips whenever you need it. Measuring your peak flow is an important part of managing your asthma symptoms. See all benefits
A fold-out handle keeps your hand away from the indicators, also aiding a good technique for a successful reading.
The color-coded indicators define three measurement zones that make it simple for you to see if your or your child's condition is stable or worsening.
The color-coded indicators can be set by your healthcare professional to represent the following percentages of your personal best peak flow: Green zone 80 – 100% of personal best; Yellow zone 50 – 80% of personal best; Red zone 50% or less of personal best
The fold out handle turns into a sturdy storage case, so your meter stays protected.
PersonalBest can be washed with warm water and mild liquid soap or on the top rack of a dishwasher and air dried.
Design
Product details
Performance data
Calibration data
Scale resolution