Hairdryer

HP8103/00
  Easy care for your hair
    Hairdryer

    HP8103/00
    Easy care for your hair

    Hairdryer

    Easy care for your hair

      Easy care for your hair

      SalonDry Compact Hair dryer

      • 1400W
      1400W quick & gentle drying

      1400W quick & gentle drying

      This 1400W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Easy storage hook

      Easy storage hook

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1400  W

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.