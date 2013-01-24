Home
    Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

    Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

      Professional straightening with titanium plates

      • Titanium floating plates
      • Accurate control 230 C
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      • 10 sec. heat up time
      Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

      Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

      Professional titanium coated plates for best heat conduction. This superior plate material is durable and transfers heat quickly, resulting in fast and smooth straightening.

      Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

      Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

      The floating plates move, when too much pressure is applied during straightening. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and therefore avoids overall hair breakage.

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Instant heat-up time of only 10 sec.

      Instant heat-up time of only 10 sec.

      The high-performance heater used in combination with the titanium plates, enables an instant heat-up time of only 10 seconds. Switch it on and you are ready to start straightening.

      Digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Easily set and style your hair with variable temperature settings from 140 to 230°C. The unique combination of the temperature setting wheel and digital display gives you precise control for professional results.

      2.5m long cord

      2.5m long cord

      The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

      Heat protection cap

      Heat protection cap

      A pratical accessory that lets you store the straightener quickly after usage.

      2-year warranty & 3 extra years upon online registration

      Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

      Technical Specifications

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes
        Floating plates
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heater type
        High-performance heater
        Heat up time
        10 seconds
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide warranty
        Plus 3 years upon registration

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.