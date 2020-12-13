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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R03L4F/40

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AAA

  • Zinc Chloride

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English (US)

  • PDF file, 259.4 kB
  • 7 December 2023