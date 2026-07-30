Philips Support

How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?

All Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are suited for braces. However, do not force the bristles into the gaps of your braces. Follow the instructions below or view the instructional video on brushing your teeth while wearing braces.

Wet the bristles of the brush head.

Apply a small amount of toothpaste.

Place the bristles against your teeth at a 45° angle.

Press the power button to start brushing.

First, brush above the brackets, then below.

Next, clean between your braces with a circular motion.