Search terms

EN
AR
Philips Support

How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?

Published on 30 July 2026

All Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are suited for braces. However, do not force the bristles into the gaps of your braces. Follow the instructions below or view the instructional video on brushing your teeth while wearing braces. 

 

  1. Wet the bristles of the brush head. 

  1. Apply a small amount of toothpaste. 

  1. Place the bristles against your teeth at a 45° angle. 

  1. Press the power button to start brushing. 

  1. First, brush above the brackets, then below. 

  1. Next, clean between your braces with a circular motion. 

  1. Lastly, move the brush along the back and biting surface of your teeth. 

Play Pause
Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage
AGT general partnership

We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.