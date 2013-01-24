Home
How to clean the pan and basket of my Philips Airfryer

If you want to clean the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer, please read the instructions below.

Cleaning the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer

You can clean the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer with hot water, a washing-up liquid and a soft sponge. Please keep the following points in mind while cleaning the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer:

  • Let your airfryer cool down for approximately 30 minutes before you clean it

  • The pan and basket of your airfryer have a non-stick coating. Do not use metal kitchen utensils or abrasive cleaning materials to clean them, as this may damage the non-stick coating.

  • If food residues are stuck to the bottom of the pan, fill the pan with hot water and detergent and leave it to soak for 5 -10 minutes. Soaking will loosen the residues and make them easier to remove from the pan. Make sure you use a cleaning liquid that can remove fat.

Note: If there are fat stains on the pan or the basket and you have not been able to remove them with the cleaning liquid, use a more powerful liquid degreaser. Follow the instructions on the package.

Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher safe.

