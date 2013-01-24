You can clean the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer with hot water, a washing-up liquid and a soft sponge. Please keep the following points in mind while cleaning the pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer:

Let your airfryer cool down for approximately 30 minutes before you clean it

The pan and basket of your airfryer have a non-stick coating. Do not use metal kitchen utensils or abrasive cleaning materials to clean them, as this may damage the non-stick coating.

If food residues are stuck to the bottom of the pan, fill the pan with hot water and detergent and leave it to soak for 5 -10 minutes. Soaking will loosen the residues and make them easier to remove from the pan. Make sure you use a cleaning liquid that can remove fat.

Note: If there are fat stains on the pan or the basket and you have not been able to remove them with the cleaning liquid, use a more powerful liquid degreaser. Follow the instructions on the package.

Note: The pan and basket of your Philips Airfryer are dishwasher safe.