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Patient monitoring

Clinical education

Non-invasive blood pressure measurement

Clinical support for blood pressure management and non-invasive blood pressure measurement

The scientific community has called for more training and education on blood pressure (BP) measurement as hemodynamic management continues to be linked to patient outcomes1. Understanding measurement limitations and references, device configuration and patient setup are important factors in obtaining accurate BP measurements.

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''Regardless of the method used to measure BP, initial and ongoing training of technicians and healthcare providers and the use of validated and calibrated devices are critical for obtaining accurate BP measurements.'' 2

Blood pressure methodologies

There are three primary methods for measuring blood pressure: 

Automated oscillometric

Intra-arterial line

  • Direct measurement
  • Invasive

Fully-manual ausculatatory

Fully-manual auscultatory

  • Indirect measurement
  • Non-invasive

Intra-arterial line

Automated oscillometric

  • Indirect measurement
  • Non-invasive

Automated oscillometric NIBP measurement

Philips IntelliVue monitors use the automated oscillometric NIBP technique to measure the systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial pressures. The only direct method for measuring BP is an invasive arterial line. Oscillometric methods estimate blood pressure.

All NIBP oscillometric devices use proprietary algorithms known only to the manufacturer. The algorithms can be modified by the device manufacturer and there are no requirements for such changes to be reported. Therefore, different devices, even from the same manufacturer are not interchangeable. Philips IntelliVue monitors can be configured to be interchangeable by selecting the same reference standard algorithm on all devices.

Application note:

Non-invasive blood pressure principles

Oscillometry has become the preferred method for automated non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitoring3,4 in most clinical settings. It is increasingly used as an alternative to the invasive blood pressure measurement. Studies show that, especially in critical cases (arrhythmia, vasoconstriction, hypertension, shock), oscillometric devices are in general more accurate and consistent than devices using other non-invasive measuring techniques. However, the oscillometric measurement method does have its limitations.

Download the application note> (949.0KB)
Nibp graph

Application note:

Clinical validation of NIBP measurement accuracy

This Application Note discusses the technical developments in the Philips IntelliVue non-invasive blood pressure measurements (NIBP). This includes the choices of reference standards, and the clinical validation of measurement accuracy for available reference standards.

Download the application note> (1.14MB)
Nibp screen

Reference standard algorithms

IntelliVue monitors offer two algorithm reference settings, Auscultatory and Invasive. Both algorithms conform to ISO 81060-2 and correspond to a traditional method of measuring blood pressure. Configuration of the NIBP reference on Philips monitors is a clinical decision that should be made by clinical leadership at the clinical facility.

Nibp callout

• The Auscultatory setting is the factory default for IntelliVue monitors and provides NIBP values that closely approximate to values measured using the manual cuff and stethoscope method.

  •  The Invasive setting provides NIBP values that closely approximate to values measured using the intra-arterial
    method.

Educational video: Proper NIBP measurement using Philips IntelliVue patient monitors

An overview of non-invasive blood pressure measurement using Philips IntelliVue patient monitors, including measurement references, monitor configuration, pre-measurement bedside and patient setup; and measurement taking.

Clinical education

IntelliVue Instructions for Use

Detailed information on IntelliVue monitor configuration and patient set up for NIBP measurement can be found in the device Instructions for Use (IFU).

Download the application note> (9.55MB)
Download the application note> (19.29MB)
Download the application note> (6.03MB)

For additional information or questions, contact your local Philips representative.

Frequently asked questions

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References

1Turan et al. Anesthesiology 2019

2Hypertension. 2019;73"e35-e66

3Branko G Celler et al 2017 Physiol. Meas. 38 1006

4Barbara McLean; Comparing Blood Pressure Measures: Does One Measurement Equal Another?. Crit Care Nurse 1 February 2015; 35 (1): 75–81. doi: https://doi.org/10.4037/ccn2015557

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