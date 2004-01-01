According to Dr. Gellée, the hospital conducts an average of four studies each hour, totaling about 40-45 patients per day on their MR 5300. Studies are read by approximately 50 radiologists in the Bordeaux area. Dr. Gellée is especially satisfied with the image quality of the MR system. "I obtain higher image contrast and more anatomical precision than I was used to,” she says. “When I am able to choose, I request that studies be done on this system, because I get better anatomical image quality. For example, in the knees, I can get great images of the meniscus. To me, it looks as pretty as 3T.”