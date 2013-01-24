Scientific article – lung cancer

A major challenge of F18-fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) is detecting small lesions of less than 5-10 mm and measuring their correct uptake value. These issues can hamper therapy decision making and follow-up. A recent study¹ at Isala Hospital shows that physicians using a system with time-of-flight technology prefer the small 2 mm voxel image reconstruction, such as available on the Philips Ingenuity TF PET/CT system, for small lesion detection with FDG-PET.

