AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem

AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.