PageWriter TC35

The PageWriter TC35 cardiograph provides advanced tools to enhance workflow and support clinical decisions. All PageWriter cardiographs include the clinical excellence of the DXL ECG Algorithm which is built upon over 55 years of research and experience. The cardiographs provide continuity and consistency in ECG reading and diagnosis through PageWriter cardiographs, the IntelliSpace ECG management system, and other Philips solutions throughout the healthcare enterprise. Native DICOM modality worklists can be downloaded, or ADT information retrieved, providing patient demographics at the bedside. ECG reports can be wirelessly exported using 802.11 b/a/g/n/ac WiFi 5 speed and WPA3 (Personal) security to an electronic medical record. PageWriter’s native DICOM interoperability provides direct access to ECG orders from your current DICOM MWL provider and storage of resulting DICOM format ECGs to your existing PACS. The result – a fast, efficient clinical workflow with reliable operation for you and your patients.

