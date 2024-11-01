Lithium Ion battery pack, 9 cells, 7800mAh is for use with patient monitors and cardiographs. Battery can provide information on battery heat, charging cycles and battery lifetime that can be read by host devices with software supporting this feature. This battery uses System Management Busy (SMBus) v1.1- a two-wire bus for the purpose of lightweight communication, to interconnect with host device to provide battery management information.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
General Care product: 863359 EarlyVue VS30 Vital Signs Monitor (Made in China), 863380 EarlyVue VS30 Vital Signs Monitor (Made in Germany).
DECG products: 860306 PageWriter TC30 Cardiograph, 860310 and 860429 PageWriter TC50 Cardiograph, 860332 PageWriter TC20 Cardiograph, 860315 and 860352 PageWriter TC70 Cardiograph.
Product Category
Accessories Battery
Product Type
Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Not applicable
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
478 g
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.