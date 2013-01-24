Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

GoLox Portable liquid oxygen system

GoLox

Portable liquid oxygen system

Find similar products

GoLox significantly reduces the problems of typical portable liquid oxygen devices - overfilling and freezing. It can deliver liquid oxygen to patients for as long as 10 hours (using a setting of 2), and it weighs less than 4 pounds

Contact us
  • Product specifications are subject to change without further notification.
  • Caire and Liberator are trademarks of Chart Industries, Inc. Puritan Bennett,Helios, and Companion are registered trademarks of Nellcor Puritan Bennett LLC.