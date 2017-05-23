From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018