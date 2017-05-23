CX50 Emergency medicine

Home
You no longer have to trade performance for portability, the Philips CX50 POC system combines excellent image quality with a small, lightweight, and highly maneuverable cart, making it easy to bring premium performance ultrasound to the bedside.

  • *Remote Reporting is only available with Telexy Qpath and is trademarked as Qview.
  • **Qpath is a trademark of Telexy Healthcare Inc.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.