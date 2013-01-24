Home
IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics Turning molecular data into clinical insights.

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics

Turning molecular data into clinical insights.

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics offers a comprehensive Genome Informatics and clinical reporting solution to deliver actionable reports for a better path towards precision care.

Features
Genomic analysis

Genomic analysis

Offers a controlled bioinformatics environment for processing pipelines, built to medical device QMS standards. It offers traceability, reproducibility, QC, storage, and a versatile pipeline builder for cancer genomic data. The data may include .fastq, .bcl formats, as well as .vcf , .json and .xml.
Clinical knowledgebase

Clinical knowledgebase

Provides clinical and biological annotations for therapy and clinical trial matching. Annotation resources may include functional, biological, molecular pathways and disease indication information (e.g. CKB, COSMIC, ClinVar, Ensembl-vep, UCSC , dbNSFP, etc).
Web portal

Web portal

Enables the clinical evidence driven variant selection and clinical reporting of results. It brings all the genomics and clinical information together via an easily accessible and secure interface. Report template will then be specified by the customer and configured by Philips.
Molecular tumor board

Molecular tumor board

Enables oncologists to prioritize therapies which are matched based on the patient’s molecular and clinical profile in a collaborative fashion to obtain the best therapy recommendation for the patient.
Clinical data integration

Clinical data integration

Automated clinical data inbound/outbound integration per specification with our IntelliBridge Enterpise integration engine from/to EHR or other clinical IT systems.

Philips and MD Anderson collaborate to bring genomic markers into guided, personalized treatments and clinical trial matching

Our Genomics digital platform enables general hospitals, laboratories, and university medical centers to tap into the expertise and treatment guidance of one of the world’s foremost cancer centers. Philips connects oncologists and pathologists around the world to MD Anderson’s extensive Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system of actionable clinical information and clinical trial matching.
Philips is helping us create molecular reports with an easy workflow. We already depend on Philips imaging systems for radiology, and we're excited to work with their Genomics solution."

- Dr. John T. Fallon

Director of Laboratories, Westchester Medical Center, and Chairman of Pathology, New York Medical College

How do you handle the evolving complexity and volume of genomic data?

intellispace genomics tablet

There are many challenges to setting up a precision medicine program. Whether it’s the time and resources to evaluate instruments, assays and software, the continuously evolving test offerings, or the inability to collaborate across departments (i.e communicating with ordering oncologists), there are obstacles that are preventing forward-thinking healthcare organizations from starting and scaling precision medicine operations.
 

To keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of genomics, you need clinical workflow tools that are integrated with the evolving genomic evidence that is being generated everyday both inside your laboratory and in the broader community. Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics combines customizable pipelines with deep learning algorithms that turn your evolving data into new insights.
Delivering an automated end-to-end workflow

  • Automating pathologists’ workflow from loading sequence file output to customized report generation, including therapy prioritization creating collaboration between oncologists and peer molecular pathologists.
  • Enables discrete data capture and storage of variants, annotations, clinical interpretations and recommend treatments based on therapies that are selected based on variant matching.
genomics infographic

Seamless transition between the clinical and curation workflow

Each entry in the knowledgebase is a documented genomic aberration association, which is relevant to understanding genomic drivers of disease and treatment response.
 

Enables collaboration between molecular pathologists and variant scientists to curate actionable variants on the same platform.

Your curated data in a scalable knowledge base

The goal is to provide consistent and transparent clinical interpretation of patient genomic data for:

  1. More informed treatment options
  2. Clinical trial data curation and matching

We also allow multiple sources for clinical annotation and iterpretation.

Partnering to expand precision care

Philips and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center announce research agreement to jointly develop advanced genome analytics for precision oncology
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is collaborating on IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics platform to develop advanced analytics and research capabilities.
memorial sloan kettering cancer center building

Confident path to treatment

Learn about our enterprise oncology informatics solutions for patient-centric care and see how our integrated solutions can help you address your challenges in precision medicine in oncology.
  • - Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.