I-neb Battery-powered drug delivery device

I-neb AAD System

Battery-powered drug delivery device

The I-neb is a small, battery powered, lightweight and virtually silent drug delivery device. It significantly reduces the inconvenience of conventional nebulizer/compressor therapy while delivering a precise, reproducible dose.

