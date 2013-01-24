Search terms
Philips Invasive Pressure measurement delivers waveforms and numeric values and works with a wide range of catheters and pressure transducers. Invasive pressures can be collected, via module or internal capability, from adult, pediatric and neonatal patients for display on IntelliVue patient monitors.
Continuous invasive pressure monitoring
Comprehensive range of data and easy to use
Pulse pressure variation (PPV) for informed evaluation
Measure intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) for early action
Set your standard of care with IntelliVue measurements
