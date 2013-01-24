Home
SureSigns Bedside patient monitor

SureSigns VM4

Bedside patient monitor

The SureSigns VM series patient monitors are ideal for monitoring, recording, and alarming multiple physiological parameters of adults, pediatrics, and neonates in healthcare environments, including intra-facility transport.

Media Gallery

Features
Wide variety of measurements makes VM4 your go-to monitor

The SureSigns VM4 patient monitor measures ECG, SpO₂, non-invasive blood pressure, heart rate, arrhythmia, pulse rate, temperature (optional) and respiration. The ability to measure a range of physiological parameters makes the VM4 a flexible patient monitor in a variety healthcare situations.
Flexible, easy-to-read display for ease of use

The VM series has an easy-to-read display with large color-coded numerics and waveforms, to give you important information at a glance. Its flexible display formats can be configured to quickly show information you need.
Lithium ion battery for power on the go

This monitor comes standard with a lithium ion battery to support reliable performance on the go.
Roll stand or wall mount option to position your monitor in a convenient viewing position.

The sleek roll stand with integrated basket and locking casters makes it easier to take the patient monitor where it’s needed. A wall mount is also available for convenient positioning. Each is designed for easy mounting and quick release.
Configurable alarms help alert you to changed circumstances

The SureSigns VM family of patient monitors has audible and visual alarm indicators with extensive configuration options. Alarm limits can be automatically set based on the patient’s current vital sign values Visual alarm indicators include flashing numeric, panes, alarm messages, and alarm icons.
Optional integral recorder to monitor trends

Easily document data and monitor trends with the optional integral strip recorder.
Connectivity features enhance reliability and workflow

The VM4 can be connected to central station, enhancing clinician workflow. Connection to a designated server network clock keeps your monitor clock synchronized, and you can do easy software upgrades by USB port and export HL7 data via LAN or serial connection.
Optional ID bar code scanner to enter patient ID

Use the optional ID bar code scanner to quickly and easily enter the patient ID.
Full range of accessories to customize your setup

A full range of accessories are available to meet your specific monitoring needs. Supplies for this monitor include a wide selection of disposable and reusable SpO2 sensors, all designed for accuracy, performance, and durability.