Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

IntelliVue Patient monitor

IntelliVue MX100

Patient monitor

Find similar products

The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.

Contact us

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.1 lb) incl. options, battery pack and handle
Size (with handle)
  • 249 x 97 x 111 mm (9.8. x 3.8 x 4.4 in)
Display
Display
Description
  • Active matrix color LCD display with capacitive multi-touch screen
Size
  • 15.5cm (6.1in)
Resolution
  • 1024 x 480
Number of measurement waves
  • up to 5
Supported screen orientations
  • 0° / 90° / 180°
Screen
  • Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass
Measurements
Measurements
Basic
  • ECG,
  • SpO₂ (choice of Philips FAST-SpO₂, Nellcor OxiMax SpO₂, Masimo rainbow SET SpO₂),
  • Respiration,
  • NiBP
Optional:
  • 2 invasive pressures, CO₂
With IntelliVue measurement extensions
  • Up to 4 Invasive Pressures and 2 temperatures;
  • Covidien Microstream CO₂;
  • Repironics Mainstream CO₂ or LoFlo sidestream CO₂
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • 5 hours (basic configuration⁵)
Ruggedness
Ruggedness
Disinfection
  • Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
Mechanical ruggedness
  • 7M3
  • 1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.
  • 2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.
  • 3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • 4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).
  • 5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum