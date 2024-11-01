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MRI IBP Transducer Cable, 5ft (1.52m)

MR Patient Care

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Cable length 5 ft (1.5 m). Available for countries that do not follow CE-marking (United States, Canada...).*

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant and Neonate
Cable Length
  • 5ft / 1.5m
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • - 989803194631 - 989803194641
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant and Neonate
Cable Length
  • 5ft / 1.5m
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
  • - 989803194631 - 989803194641
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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