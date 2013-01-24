Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips &amp; Stille Vascular surgery table

Philips & Stille

Vascular surgery table

Find similar products

We’ve paired our Veradius mobile C-arm system with the state-of-the-art Stille ImagiQ2 low dose surgical imaging table for total control, freedom of movement, and high table translucency during vascular procedures.

Contact us

Specifications

STILLE ImagiQ2
STILLE ImagiQ2
Patient weight
  • 496 lb / 225 kg and 661 lb
  • 300 kg (with load upgrade pack)
Table top length, width
  • L= 90.5” / 230 cm
  • W= 21.6” / 55 cm
Translucent length
  • 77.17” / 196 cm with headrest (66.6” / 169.2 cm without headrest)
Translucent table top
  • Proprietary, patent pending carbon fiber structure. Al 0.4 mm
Float and lock
  • STILLE True Free Float™ and STILLE quick-lock system
Float (longitudinal, lateral, diagonal)
  • 36” x 10” x 36.8”
  • 90 cm x 25 cm x 93.4 cm
Operation conditions
  • 100% continuous
AC power: 100-250 Volts
  • Direct AC power
  • Battery DC power
Length, width, height
  • L= 92” / 234 cm
  • W= 30.3” / 77.2 cm
  • H= 28”- 43” / 71-109 cm
Trendelenburg
  • ±25°
Lateral roll
  • ±15°
Wheels and steering
  • 4 swiveling back wheels (mobility upgrade available)
Side rails
  • Fixed along 2/3 of the table top
Exchangeable table top
  • Yes, future-proof platform for extended use - allowing transportation
Transport handle
  • Yes (color: dark grey for 225-kg version, silver for 300-kg version)
Philips Veradius Unity
Philips Veradius Unity
X-ray generation
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube
Maximum power/ generator power
  • 25 kW / 15kW
Flat Detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Active Detector Area
  • 26.2 x 26.2 cm
  • 10.3 x 10.3 inch
Matrix size
  • 1560 x 1420 pixels
Pixel pitch
  • 184 μm
Dynamic Range
  • 96 dB (16 bit)
Geometry
  • Color coded / Fully balanced
Depth
  • 73.0 cm /29 inch
Source image distance
  • 99.3 cm /39 inch
Angulation
  • 140° rotation (+90°/-50°) offers a maximum of projection flexibility
Lowest lateral position
  • 102.7 cm /40.4 inch
Mobile View Station
  • 19” High-Brightness color monitors
Stand
  • 15.3” LCD touch screen stand monitor
Connectivity
  • WLAN (option)
  • * Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.