Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System

Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

Find similar products

The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.

Contact us
  • 1. KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Boetzinger Str. 72, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
  • 2. For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product (including user manuals or instructions for use), please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
  • Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries only. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.
  • * Ablation mode is linked to catheter type. Not all ablation modes available for each catheter type.