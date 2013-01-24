Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Core M2 Vascular system

Core M2

Vascular system

Find similar products

The Core M2 is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging system, designed for peripheral vascular procedures and operable directly from the sterile field.

Contact us
  • 1. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470
  • 2. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347