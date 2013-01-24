Home
Azurion 3 F15 Image-guided therapy system

Azurion 3 F15

Image-guided therapy system

Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

  • 1. Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.
  • 2. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.
  • 3. Based on the comparison between remotely connected and non-remotely connected systems. Data sample from 2018 for Allura FD and Azurion systems (n=9955).
  • 4. The related tests were performed by three users with different background and experience level. The test timings were performed using a frontal plane of an Azurion biplane R2.1 system (FD20/15N, STM-1713 (Dick Bruna), location QL-1).