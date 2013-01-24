MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.