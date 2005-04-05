DigitalDiagnost C50

Home
This performance oriented ceiling mounted digital X-ray system with a fixed or wireless detector, motorized auto-tracking, a fully digital workflow, and UNIQUE image processing, delivers diagnostic quality images for fast, efficient exams.

X-ray generation
Generator
  • 50 kW
  • 65 kW
High-voltage generator
  • The converter generator generates high voltage equivalent to DC voltage
Mains voltage
  • 380V/400 V / 480 V (±10%); 50 Hz or 60 Hz, 3-phase
Max. mains resistance at 400 V
  • 0.3 Ohm
  • 0.2 Ohm
Max. mains current at 400 V
  • 112A
  • 134A
Nominal power (IEC)
  • 50 kW
  • 65 kW
Max. tube voltage
  • 150 kV
  • 150 kV
Max. tube current (at 80 kV)
  • 630 mA
  • 800 mA
mAs product
  • 0.4 mAs to 850 mAs
  • 0.4 mAs to 850 mAs
Exposure times
  • 1ms to 4s
  • 1ms to 4s
Collimator
Type
  • Manual, with light field indicator
Timer switch
  • 30 s (should be configurable)
Angle of aperture and rotation
  • ±45°
Tube High power X-ray tube
Two focal spots
  • RO1750 - 0.6 and 1.2
  • SRO 33100 - 0.6 and 1.2
Maximum power with focal spot 0.6
  • RO1750 - 21 kW
  • 3SRO 33100 - 3 kW
Maximum power with focal spot 1.2
  • RO1750 - 60 kW
  • SRO 33100 - 100 kW
Anode angle
  • RO1750 - 13°
  • SRO 33100 - 13°
Maximum tube voltage
  • RO1750 - 150 kV
  • SRO 33100 - 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • RO1750 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)
  • SRO 33100 - 220 kJ (300 kHU)
Assembly heat capacity
  • RO1750 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU)
  • SRO 33100 - 1500 kJ (2202.4 kHU)
Minimum anode speed
  • RO1750 - 3000-3600 revolutions/minute
  • SRO 33100 - 9000-10800 revolutions/minute
Continuous anode input power
  • RO1750 - 250 W
  • SRO 33100 - 200 W
Fixed detector
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2,869 pixel x 2,874 pixel
Type
  • Digital GOS (Gadox) flat detector
Weight
  • 2.1 kg
Image resolution
  • up to 3.4 Lp/mm
Detector pixels
  • 8.3 Megapixel
Active area
  • 42.5 cm x 42.5 cm (16.7" x 16.7")
Detector size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x 17")
Wireless portable detector
Type
  • Digital wireless flat detector
Scintillator
  • Gadox
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx 14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2476 x 3072 pixels
Pixel size
  • 139 μm
Active Area
  • 34.1 cm x 42.4 cm (approx 13.4" x 16.7")
Active pixel area
  • 2456 x 3052 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 7.6 Megapixels
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bits
Weight (incl. battery)
  • 3.6 kg approx. (7.93 lbs)
Ceiling suspension CS
Column
  • 110 cm (44”)
Ceiling height at source image distance
  • 270 cm
Movements
Travel range Y axis(Lateral)
  • 1.8m (5' 11")
Travel range X axis(Longitudinal)
  • 3.05/4.05m (10'/13'3.4")
Travel range Z axis(Vertical)
  • 1.5m (4' 11")
Eleva workspot computer
Hard disk
  • 500 Gb total; 203 Gb for the image data (equivalent to approximately 11548 images)
RAM storage capacity
  • 4 Gb
  • 1. Optional feature in China