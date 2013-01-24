Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.
Refined and improved based on years of customer experience with the HeartStart XL and HeartStart MRx. The user inteface is designed to be clear and uncluttered, helping you respond quickly and confidently.
Choice of modes for all levels of users
The HeartStart XL+ is designed to be ready to help save the life of any patient. And the option of easily switching between AED mode and manual mode makes it possible for all levels of trained responders to use the HeartStart XL+.
Event Review Summaries simplify data collection
Event Review Summaries can be easily accessed via the large multi-color display for easy printing or exporting. Results of all self-tests are stored in the internal memory for up to a year. Event Summaries can be copied to a standard USB drive for easy transfer to HeartStart Event Review Pro, Philips data management program.
Easy to carry and access accessories to save time
Monitoring & therapy cables can be stored directly on the device and are easy to grab using the optional open storage solution. Straps secure patient cables directly to the device for easy transport. xposed cable ports instill user confidence that XL+ is ready to connect to the patient.
AED mode for any patient
In AED mode, the HeartStart XL+ defibrillator/monitor can defibrillate any patient, of any age without using special accessories, which can help save valuable time when responding to an emergency. Quick Shock in AED mode and a fast charge time to the standard adult dose in manual mode (3 seconds) help minimize CPR interruptions and speed shock delivery.
Standard defibrillator design to increase efficiency
Ease-of-use is the hallmark of the Philips family of defibrillators, including the HeartStart XL+, the HeartStart MRx, and HeartStart AEDs. All Philips defibrillators have similar user interfaces and AED prompts. Standardizing with Philips can make training more efficient and give users confidence.
Active ready–for-use indicators clearly show status
An active visual indicator shows the defibrillator has power and is ready to use. Green front panel lights indicate AC and battery power. No need to check that the AC power cord is connected or if the battery is charged and ready for use.
Patient monitoring measurements for continuity of care
Patient monitoring measurements, including 3- and 5-lead ECG, heart rate, SpO2, and Non-Invasive Blood Pressure, provide continuity of care from the cardiac emergency to patient monitoring at the bedside in a single device. Measurements can be trended over time, displayed, and printed.
Universal defibrillation pads for adults and children
HeartStart Adult/Child or Infant defibrillation pads are designed for manual or AED mode, pacing, cardioversion, and monitoring. No need for specialty pads for infant/child AED mode.