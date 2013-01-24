Home
HeartStart Defibrillator/monitor

HeartStart XL+

Defibrillator/monitor

Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.

Specifications

Environmental
Humidity
  • Up to 95 RH
Atmospheric pressure range
  • Operating and storage - 1014 mbar to 572 mbar(0 to 15000 ft; 0 to 4500 m)
Shock(a)
  • Operating Half-sine waveform/duration ≤11 ms/acceleration ≥ 15.3 G at 3 shocks per face
Shock(b)
  • Non-operating Trapezoidal waveform/acceleration 30G/ velocity change 7.42 m/s +/-10% 1 shock per face
Water/solids ingress resistance
  • Meets Ingress Protection level IP21
EMC
  • Complies with the requirements of standard EN 60601-1-2:2002
Safety
  • Meets UL 60601-1 (1st edition)/EN 60601-2-4:2003/EN 60601-1:1990
Mode of operation
  • Continuous
AC Line powered
  • 100-240 VAC/50 or 60 Hz/1-0.46A/Class I Equipment
Battery powered
  • Minimum 14.4 V rechargeable lithium ion VAC/Hz
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Size
  • Size 9˝ high x 11.6˝ wide x 10.9˝ deep (23 cm x 29.6 cm x 27.9 cm)
Battery
Type
  • Rechargeable, lithium ion; see battery label for capacity information
Dimensions
  • 1˝ high x 4.5˝ wide x 5.7˝ long (23.6 mm high x 116 mm wide x 146 mm long)
Capacity
  • With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks
Weight
  • Approximately 1.5 lbs (0.68kg)
Charge time device off
  • With the temperature between 0-35° C (32-95° F) less than 3 hours to 100% capacity and less than 2 hours to 80% capacity
Life
  • Approximately 3 yr
Battery indicators
  • Battery gauge on battery, capacity indicator on display, power indicators on front of device; flashing RFU indicator, chirp and Low Battery messages on the display for low battery condition. When a low battery message first appears there is still enough energy for at least 10 minutes of monitoring and 6 maximum energy discharges
Battery storage
  • Storing the battery for extended periods at temperatures above 40° C (104° F) reduces battery capacity and degrades battery life
Physical dimensions
Weight
  • Weight 14.7 lbs (6.6 kg), includes one battery/one new roll of paper/one pads cable. Incremental weight of external standard paddles and paddle tray is less than 3 lbs (1.3 kg)
Standard operator position
  • Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Defibrillator
Waveform
  • Biphasic Truncated Exponential. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Shock delivery
  • Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Power supply
Power supply
Type
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Display
Size
  • Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
  • Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
  • 640 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep speed
  • 20 mm/s nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2 mm/s
Wave viewing time
  • 5.2 s
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C to 45°C (32°F to 113°F)
Storage temperature
  • 20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)
Defibrillator
Shock series
  • Configurable energy escalation in a series
Charge time
  • 3 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new fully-charged battery installed
  • Less than 5 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new fully charged battery installed
  • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than 8 seconds plus applicable charge time assuming an immediate selection of an energy and initiation of a charge even at 90V AC and after 15 maximum energy discharges
  • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than 17 seconds plus applicable charge time
Leads sensing
  • Leads off sensing and PCI sensing for pads/paddles. Apply 500nA rms (571Hz); 200uA rms (32KHz)
Minimum patient impedance range
  • 25 ohm (external defibrillation);15 ohm (internal defibrillation) ohm
Maximum patient impedance range
  • 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values ohm
Printer
Continuous ECG strip
  • The Print button starts and stops the strip. The printer can be configured to be run real time or with a 10-second delay. The strip prints the primary ECG lead and a second wave with event annotations and measurements
Auto printing
  • The printer can be configured to automatically print on Mark Events, Charge, Shock, and Alarm
Reports
  • The following can be printed: Event Summary (Long or Short)/Vital Signs Trends/Operational Check/Configuration/Status Log/Device Information
Speed
  • 25 mm/s with an accuracy of +/-5% mm/s
Amplitude accuracy
  • 5% for offset voltages of +/- 300 mV at 5Hz
Paper size
  • 50 mm wide x 30 m long