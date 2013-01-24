Hospital respiratory masks

Learn how to select right mask or interface for your patient and how to easily configure them for comfortable movement.
CapStrap headgear provides excellent stability and simplifies initial setup by keeping the mask in place while you adjust the straps. When you need to interrupt treatment for oral care and medications, the headgear allows quick removal and simple reapplication. CapStrap headgear is available on these masks: AF541, AF531, AF811 and PerformaTrak.
These masks are also available with four-point headgear.
14 of 15 clinicians rated the Philips Respironics AF541 mask 4 or 5 for ease-of-use, with 10 giving it the highest rating of 5.”1