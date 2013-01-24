Home
Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

86BDL3012T/00
    -{discount-value}

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Engage them

      20-point Multi-Touch display.

      • 86"
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      QuadViewer. Play four source signals on one screen.

      Turn a single Philips Professional Display into a bezel-free 2x2 videowall. By connecting four independent sources, you can effortlessly play multiple channels at once. Simply tell the display which zone should play which content. Ideal for situations like broadcast control rooms, where feeds from multiple cameras need to be clearly visible.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

      Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        410  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935x0.4935 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI (x3)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • Component (RCA)
        Video output
        DisplayPort
        Audio input
        • 3.5 mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • 3.5mm jack
        • External speaker connector
        • SPDIF
        Other connections
        • micro USB
        • OPS
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 43, 60,70,75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66,76Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60,67,71,75,76Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60,75Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1400 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 960 x 720, 60,75Hz
        UHD Formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
        • 4096 x 2160, 24 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50Hz
        • 1080p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1957  mm
        Set Height
        1128  mm
        Set Depth
        98.4  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.04  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        44.40  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.87  inch
        Bezel width
        28.4mm(T/L/R/B)
        Product weight (lb)
        201.2  lb
        Product weight
        91.26  kg
        VESA Mount
        600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Picture in picture
        PIP

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
        Consumption (Typical)
        317  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        471 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • USB cable
        Included Accessories
        RS232 daisy-chain cable

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • AIF
        • AIFF
        • ASF
        • M3U
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • MP4
        • PLS
        • WAV
        • WMA
        USB Playback Video
        • ISM
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • Manifest
        • MK3D
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPD
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • MT2
        • MTS
        • TS
        • VOB
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • PNG

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • VCCI
        • EAC
        • FCC, Class B
        • PSB
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.