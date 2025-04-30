Innovative ways to acquire, analyze, interpret and present patient data
Philips IntelliVue patient monitors bring together critical components to aid effective clinical decision-making at the patient’s side. Clinical decision support tools feature intuitive displays, smart alarms and predictive algorithms to bring subtle changes into focus – helping clinicians recognize those changes and take action early. Philips is committed to advancing technologies that help clinicians collect, combine, and cross-reference physiologic data for a coherent picture of their patients’ status.