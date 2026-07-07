Continuous staff development on budget. We want to make it easy to buy the education you need for yourself or your staff. That’s why we tailor the offering and payment models to your department or individual needs, from buying individual seats at a course or a day on-site, to full role and competency-based education programs and learning paths offered as part of a multi-year subscription.

To make education as standardized and possible to deploy as a full service model, we have also developed customizable multi-year education subscriptions that take care of all your ongoing education.