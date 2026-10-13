Philips Support How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?

You can use the shaving foil of your Philips lady shaver to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline. This includes, for example, your armpits, arms, legs, or bikini area (with a trimming comb).

Before you start:

Check the shaving foil for damage before each use, and replace it when it becomes worn or damaged.

Make sure your appliance is clean.

Always use the trimmer comb when using your lady shave close to your intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia).

Use your Philips lady shaver in the bath or shower, or on clean and dry skin.

Exfoliate a couple of days before you shave for optimal results.



Tip: the principles demonstrated in the videos below apply to all lady shave models, including those that are visually different from the one shown.

During use While your lady shaver can be used wet or dry, dry use often provides better results. This is because wet hairs stick to the skin, making them harder to remove.

Hold the appliance so that the shaving head is in full contact with your skin, and move it gently against the direction of hair growth. Note that the direction of hair growth can differ even across different areas of the same body part.

Provide the shaving head with a smooth surface to glide across by using the fingers of your free hand to spread the skin, minimizing any wrinkles or folds on the skin's surface.

When shaving your underarms, placing your hand on the back of your head can provide easier access.

If you use your lady shaver in the bath or shower, rinse the shaving head regularly to remove any accumulated hairs. Aftercare If you wish, you can apply soothing (alcohol-free) creams or lotions to your skin after shaving.

Your skin may take some time to adjust to a new shaver. Allow your skin to recover between sessions.

Thoroughly clean your lady shaver and allow it to air dry before storage. Store with a comb or cap attached to protect the foil from accidental damage.