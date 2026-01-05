Philips Support How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?

Assemble your Natural Response bottle by ensuring the feeding teat is pulled entirely through the screw ring, as shown in the illustration below. If you fail to assemble the teat correctly, leaks and spills will occur during feeding.



Inserting the AirFree vent Fill your Philips Avent Natural Response bottle with milk When using prepared formula milk, make sure that the formula milk is fully dissolved to avoid blocking the AirFree vent Place the AirFree vent insert in the bottle Pull the nipple through the screw ring (wiggle the nipple upwards for easy assembly) Place the screw ring and nipple on top of the bottle with the AirFree vent

Helpful tip: the icon on top of your AirFree vent will show you how to position the AirFree vent while feeding your little one (see image below).

the icon on top of your AirFree vent will show you how to position the AirFree vent while feeding your little one (see image below).