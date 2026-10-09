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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Air Purifier
New
Philips PureProtect Lite 700 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier
Discontinued
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips Air Performer 8000 series3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesAir Purifier
Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips 2000 Series3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Philips 2000i SeriesAir Purifier and Humidifier
Philips 800 SeriesCompact Air Purifier
Philips 1000 SeriesAir Purifier for Medium Rooms
Philips 3000i SeriesAir Purifier for XL Rooms