Over time, your steam iron will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your steam iron in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to descale as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance of your steam iron.
Descaling Philips steam irons using the Quick Calc Release
(Azur Performer Plus, Azur Pro)
How to descale your Philips steam iron using the Quick Calc Release
Quick Calc Release is an easy step that can be built into your existing ironing routine. For optimal steam output, you should still perform the Calc Clean Function once a month.
Click on the video to watch how easy it is!
Make sure your iron has cooled down before using Quick Calc Release.
1. Place your iron flat and push up the Quick Calc Release lock on the back of your iron.
2. Take out the Quick Calc Release tray, pour away impurities. Wash and dry the tray. Wipe away any scale or residue in the opening of the Quick Calc Release with a damp cloth.
3. Re-insert the tray into the iron and lock in place.
Self Clean
Descaling Philips steam irons using the Calc Clean function
How to descale your Philips steam iron
Descale your iron every 1-2 months or when the DE-CALC light flashes (Calc Clean Alert is available on selected models).
Click on the video to watch how easy it is!
1. Set your iron's steam control to "No Steam" and MAX temperature. (If your model has a dial.)
2. Fill the water tank to MAX, turn on the iron and unplug the unit when the light goes out. Hold the iron over the sink and activate CALC CLEAN (This varies by model. See images for different types)
3. Shake your iron to and fro. Boiling water, steam and scale will come out from the steam vents.
4. When the water tank is empty, plug in and clean the soleplate moving your iron across a piece of cloth.
Built-in Calc Container
Descaling Philips steam irons using the Built-in Calc Container function
Our specially designed built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
Unplug the iron when the temperature light goes out.
Hold the iron over the sink. Keep pushing the calc clean button and gently shake the iron forth and back until all water in the water tank has been used up. Scales are then flushed out, steam and boiling water also come out of the soleplate. Repeat if the water that comes out of the iron still contains scale particles.
Plug in the iron and let the iron heat up to dry the soleplate. Unplug the iron when the temperature indicator light goes out. Move the iron gently over a piece of cloth to remove any water stains on the soleplate.
How to prevent scale in your iron?
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all steam ironing appliances.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.