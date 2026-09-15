2 year warranty
New
BRE708/00
Bye Hair. Efficient Epilation. Gentle Care.
Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results.
Wet & Dry use
For legs and body
Efficient epilation
3 attachments in total
Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.
World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.
Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.
vs without ProGuide.
with 2 years warranty.