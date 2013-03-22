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  • Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power* Always the highest suction power*

    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8631/61

    Always the highest suction power*

    The new Philips PowerPro Active delivers outstanding cleaning results thanks to the PowerCyclone 4 technology. The advance dust container is easy to empty and helps avoiding dust clouds.

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    PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Always the highest suction power*

    With PowerCyclone 4 Technology

    • 2000W
    • PowerCyclone 4
    • HEPA 10 washable filter
    PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

    2000 Watt motor for high performance

    2000 Watt motor for high performance

    The 2000 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for high performance.

    Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

    Advanced dust container design for easy to emptying

    The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust without creating a dust cloud. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the container and evenly glides into the dust bin.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    The EPA filter catches microscopic vermin causing allergy

    The pleated EPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from cloggin fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Design

      Color
      Deep black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      473x304x301  mm
      Weight of product
      6  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Microfilter
      Motor filter
      EPA 10 washable filter

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Action radius
      9  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Aluminum telescopic tube
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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