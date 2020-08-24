2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM64FD170E/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
64GB
Motion Edition 2.0
3-pack
Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor