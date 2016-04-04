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  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day

    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

    GC2985/26

    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest.

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    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

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    Built to perform, day after day

    Store your iron safe and fast

    • Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
    • Storage box
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    2400 W for quick heat up

    2400 W for quick heat up

    2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

    SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

    This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

    Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

    This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.

    Robust heelrest for improved stability

    This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage

      Storage solution
      Heat resistant box

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300  ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Drip Stop
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      150  g
      Continuous steam
      40  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving*
      20  %

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Anti-calc solution

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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