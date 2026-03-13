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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
Discontinued
Support
GC9660/36
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron - English (US)
All (4)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam Generator Iron
How to clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
500 SeriesFabric Shaver
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
The blue light is blinking on my Philips Steam Generator Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
Contacting Philips
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