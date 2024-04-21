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Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionKettle

HD4677/22

Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4677/22 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 21 April 2024

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