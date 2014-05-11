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  • Always warm tea, for the whole family Always warm tea, for the whole family Always warm tea, for the whole family

    Daily Collection Teamaker

    HD7301/00

    Always warm tea, for the whole family

    With the new Philips Teamaker you can make tea for your whole family with the large 1.9L content of kettle .The Auto Keep Warm function keeps the tea warm so you can drink tea, whenever you want.

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    Daily Collection Teamaker

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    See all Tea Maker

    Always warm tea, for the whole family

    With automatic keep warm function

    • Auto keep warm
    • 1700 W
    • 1.9L kettle
    • Glass teapot
    Auto keep warm keeps your tea at the right temperature

    Auto keep warm keeps your tea at the right temperature

    The keep warm function automatically switches on when the water is boiling and keeps your tea at the right temperature as long as you like.

    1700 Watt heating system for fast heat-up of the water

    1700 Watt heating system for fast heat-up of the water

    The 1700 Watt heating system in the teamaker allows for fast heat-up of the water.

    Large 1.9L kettle to boil water for the whole family

    Large 1.9L kettle to boil water for the whole family

    Large 1.9L kettle content to allows you to boil water to serve tea for your whole family.

    0.9L Glass pot to make tea for the whole family

    0.9L Glass pot to make tea for the whole family

    The glass pot with 0.9 L content allows you to make tea for your whole family.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Material heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material kettle
      PP plastic
      Material of pot
      Glass

    • Accessories

      Glass pot
      0.9  l

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1700  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Capacity
      1.9  l

    • General specifications

      360º pirouette base
      Yes
      Auto keep warm
      Yes
      Cordwinder
      Yes
      Removable anti-calc filter
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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