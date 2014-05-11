HD7301/00
Always warm tea, for the whole family
With the new Philips Teamaker you can make tea for your whole family with the large 1.9L content of kettle .The Auto Keep Warm function keeps the tea warm so you can drink tea, whenever you want.See all benefits
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The keep warm function automatically switches on when the water is boiling and keeps your tea at the right temperature as long as you like.
The 1700 Watt heating system in the teamaker allows for fast heat-up of the water.
Large 1.9L kettle content to allows you to boil water to serve tea for your whole family.
The glass pot with 0.9 L content allows you to make tea for your whole family.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Design specifications
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