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  • More power, more variety More power, more variety More power, more variety

    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1337/01

    More power, more variety

    The Philips handblender combines 700 Watt power, with turbo setting and double wisk-, foodprocess accessories to help you prepare all your favorite home made dishes like soups, dips, and shakes.

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    Viva Collection Hand blender

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    More power, more variety

    700W handblender with double wisk, foodprocessor

    • 700 W, metal bar
    • Turbo setting
    • Foodprocessor accessory
    • Double mixer and beaker
    Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

    Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

    With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

    Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

    Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

    With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.

    Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

    Double mixer accessory for whipping cream, eggs and more

    With the double mixer accessory of the Philips handblender you can whip cream, egg whites, mayonnaise and more.

    Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

    Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

    Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

    Dishwasher safe accessories to easily clean your product

    Dishwasher safe accessories to easily clean your product

    This Philips handblender comes with dishwasher safe handblender accessories which makes it easy to clean your product.

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Powerful 700 W motor

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      ABS Plastic
      Color(s)
      Black
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material bar
      Metal

    • Accessories

      Beaker
      0.9 L
      Food Processor Accessory
      1.5 L
      Double mixer accessory
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      700  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.0  m

    • General specifications

      Turbo function
      Yes

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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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