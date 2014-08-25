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  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
  • Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

Discontinued

Avance CollectionHand blender

HR1647/01

Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.

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Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

  • 600 W Promix metal bar

  • Variable speed and turbo

  • Food processor, whisk, beaker

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

The Philips handblender with powerful and reliable motor of 700 Watt can blend and almost any ingredient and delivers smooth results. With this motor power this hand blender can drive also a large variety of accessoires.

Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

Foodprocessor to chop slice and shred all your ingredients

With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.

Technical Specifications

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