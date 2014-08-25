2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1647/01
Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.
600 W Promix metal bar
Variable speed and turbo
Food processor, whisk, beaker
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
The Philips handblender with powerful and reliable motor of 700 Watt can blend and almost any ingredient and delivers smooth results. With this motor power this hand blender can drive also a large variety of accessoires.
With the 1,5L foodprocessor accessory of the Philips handblender you can chop slice and shred ingredients like vegetables, herbs, meat, cheese.