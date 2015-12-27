2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2056/01
Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing
450W
1 L Plastic jar
4 stars stainless steel blade
with mill
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.